Strict action will be taken against lockdown violators, says JNU

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against the violators of the coronavirus lockdown guidelines issued by the government and administration.

“Those who have been indulging in activities endangering health and safety of JNU campus residents are cautioned not to repeat such acts. Strict action will be taken against violators of the 21-day lockdown,” the JNU registrar said.

The registrar added that a few students, who have been violating the lockdown guidelines, are being supported by some faculty members.

“A handful of Jawaharlal Nehru University students have been repeatedly seen violating the guidelines issued by the government and administration. These students have been directly and indirectly encouraged or supported by a few faculty members,” the registrar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, JNU extended the application deadline for the varsity entrance examination in view of the coronavirus lockdown.