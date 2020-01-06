Strictly ban e-cigarettes: Centre to Telangana

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi, has urged authorities in Telangana to strictly implement ban on e-cigarettes, which were recently prohibited after Parliament passed Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) Bill, 2019.

Preeti Sudan, secretary, MOHFW, New Delhi, has written letters to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Telangana urging them to issue instructions for effective implementation of the provisions of the Act and also requested to launch a month long drive to implement the ban.

The top MOHFW official has requested authorities to submit a report on number of cases registered, stock seized and number of traders who have deposited list of their e-cigarette stock to the nearest police stations and also verify the stock through police officials.

The Bill for the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance, 2019 was passed in the Parliament and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) Act, 2019 was notified in the official gazette on December 5, 2019.

The Act bans e-cigarettes and any person who contravenes this provision will be punishable with imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to Rs. one lakh or both. For any subsequent offence, the person will be punishable with an imprisonment of up to three years, along with a fine of up to Rs. five lakh.

