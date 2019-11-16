Strike attempt to destabilise Telangana govt: HC informed

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The ongoing strike by TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) is being considered as an attempt to destabilise the State government in connivance with the Opposition. Alleging that trade unions, aligned with political parties, were dominating the scenario, the TSRTC management felt that the strike revealed disturbing political aspirations of certain individuals.

In a 12-page supplementary affidavit, TSRTC in-charge managing director and Principal Secretary for Transport Sunil Sharma said the TSRTC union leaders acted in haste and appear to have been actuated by an oblique motive of destabilising the government, with the connivance of the Opposition. He alleged that in the current circumstances, the strike was being used as a tool not for the welfare of workers, but for that of a few union leaders to enhance their own influence.

“The unions, through its leaders and leaders of rival political parties, are threatening, intimidating and trying to terrorise the authority. An atmosphere of general indiscipline and insubordination has been created. Provocative and inflammatory speeches have been made.

The State government was made the target and abuses have been hurled against it. The situation seems to be spiraling out of control and immediate firm action is necessary,” Sunil Sharma told the High Court.

The senior IAS officer pointed out that TSRTC JAC contravened the requirements of condition precedent before going on strike, as there is no notice of six weeks served upon the RTC management before proceeding towards strike. He cited various cases argued in the Supreme Court and High Court, stating that the strike clearly violates certain sections of the Act.

“The present illegal strike presents a pathetic picture as the workers have been misled, incited by some individuals inimical to the interests of TSRTC. Due to the strike, the workers, the management and the public, for no fault of theirs, are paying the price. This strike is not an exception. It is a general trend for the workers of the TSRTC to go on strike even for flimsy reasons. They have declared strike several times before with unusual demands,” the RTC in-charge managing director said.

Further, Sunil Sharma explained that Telangana reached an enviable position in the country after the State formation and TSRTC, despite facing losses, gave a 44 per cent pay hike to its employees and announced 16 per cent interim relief. “But, the workers came up with the strange idea of merger of TSRTC with the State government, besides other demands. There are around 50 such corporations in the State, and if their demand for merger is accepted, the employees of other corporations will be in tow and press for merger of their respective corporations as well,” he added.

Mild tension at Ashwathama Reddy’s house

Mild tension prevailed at the house of RTC JAC convener E Ashwathama Reddy in Meerpet on Saturday when police attempted to foil his plan to start an indefinite strike in support of the demands of the RTC employees and to protest the high-handedness of the police.

The police wanted to take Reddy into custody citing law and order issues, but a group of women employees of RTC stood in support of him and did not allow the police to detain him. Since early hours, the police were waiting to thwart Reddy’s attempts, but failed.

Reddy locked himself in his house and launched the strike. Speaking to the media, he said JAC would continue with the strike till the State government conceded to their demands.

Vanasthalipuram Assistant Commissioner of Police S Jayaram said Reddy was continuing with the strike at his house. Later in the evening, a large contingent of police reached the house to take him into preventive custody.

Earlier in the day, the police took into preventive custody TSRTC co-convener K Raji Reddy from his residence at Reddy Colony on Sagar Road in LB Nagar for attempting to start an indefinite strike. There was a scuffle between RTC employees and the police when the latter tried to enter Raji’s residence to take him into the custody. However, the police managed to enter and detain him.

Amidst sloganeering by irate RTC employees, the police took Raji to the Pahadisherif police station. “We released Raji Reddy from the Pahadisherif police station in the evening,” LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy said.

Forty employees were detained for staging a protest at Falaknuma depot. As a precautionary measure, the police posted special police pickets at the residences of Ashwathama Reddy and Raji Reddy to prevent any untoward incident due to the arrival of RTC employees in large numbers to meet the two JAC leaders.

Tension at bus depots across TS

Tension prevailed at bus depots across Telangana when striking TSRTC employees attempted to take part in a ‘bus roko’ programme on the 43rd day of the strike on Saturday.

In Hyderabad, TSRTC unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor E Aswathama Reddy launched an indefinite strike at his house in Urmila Nagar Colony, Meerpet, from morning. Police took JAC co-convener K Raji Reddy into preventive custody from his residence at Reddy Colony on Sagar Road in LB Nagar for attempting to start an indefinite strike.

Meanwhile, eight women conductors locked up themselves inside a trade union office at Kothagudem bus stand threatening to commit suicide. They went inside the CITU office room opposite the bus stand, protesting the arrest of striking RTC workers.

2 youths held for pelting stones at bus

Two youngsters, who allegedly pelted stones at a TSRTC bus in Rajendranagar, were arrested on Saturday. Mohd Shafiuddin (20) and Mohammed Asif (24), residents of Suleiman Nagar in Rajendranagar, pelted stones at a bus after its driver reportedly drove it rashly. The bus was being driven by a private driver.

“On Friday morning, Asif and Shafiuddin were going on a scooter when the bus driver tried to overtake them rashly. The two felt they would have been hit by the bus, and chased it for a distance, stopped it and pelted stones on the windscreen. A passenger was injured,” Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP, Rajendranagar, said.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested them. They used CCTV footage to identify them. They were produced in court.

