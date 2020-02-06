Strikes in NTPC units in Telangana prohibited

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra has issued a notification extending prohibition of strikes in public interest in any services in National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) in the State, declaring it as an essential service under the provisions of the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act for a period six months with effect from January 21.

The order further reads that in the circumstances reported by the HR manager and after careful consideration of the matter, the government was satisfied that it was necessary and expedient to prohibit strikes in NTPC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .