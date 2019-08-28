Striking University of Hyderabad students sent to hospital

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The students of University of Hyderabad (UoH), who had been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last three days over issues in the varsity hostels, were shifted to a hospital on Wednesday.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-UoH unit claimed that administration had forcefully shifted the fasting students with the help of police and varsity security personnel.

“The university administration showed its true colours. Instead of addressing our grievances, they sent police to force feed us. We have been shifted to the hospital. We refused the treatment and we will continue to fight till the demands are met,” said Abhishek, one of the student who is on the indefinite hunger strike.

The ABVP-UoH unit has been demanding the immediate opening of north L-Hostel and MH-D mess besides repairing or replacing roti-making machines. They also demanded permanent solution for drinking water, sanitation in hostels, WiFi connectivity in all hostel rooms and generators in LH-9 at the earliest

Chief warden, along with in-charge registrar, dean of students’ welfare and other officials, met the students on Tuesday. However, no solution was arrived at.