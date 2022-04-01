Stringent action against those responsible for rat biting incident at MGMH: Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Expressing concerning over the disturbing incident of patient injured in rat biting in the RICU at the MGM Hospital here on Thursday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the government would take strict action against those who were responsible for the untoward incident.

He also said that the agency which is looking after the sanitation, patient care and security at the hospital would be put on the blacklist.

“We have already transferred the Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao, suspended two doctors- Dr Yakub Naik and Dr Md Abeedi- for their negligence in the rodent bite after preliminary enquiry,” he said. Rao visited the MGM hospital here on Friday, and inspected the wards before conducting a meeting with the new Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar and other officials.

Later, speaking to the mediamen, Rao said that they would also probe the negligence of Head of the RICU Dr Nagarjuna Reddy in the incident. “We are shifting the patient, Kadarla Srinivas (38), who was injured in the rat bite to the NIMS in Hyderabad for better treatment as he was suffering from liver and lungs ailments,” Rao said.

Stating the Telangana government is striving to provide quality treatment on par with the corporate hospitals in the government hospitals, Rao has urged the poor patients to get the treatment at the government run hospitals. “The rat biting incident that happened yesterday (March 31) was very unfortunate, we will take all steps to prevent a repeat of this sort of incident in hospitals,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Dayakar Rao has handed over the medical equipment worth three crore rupees to the hospital authorities on the occasion. The equipment was donated to the hospital by one Satwik Rural and Youth Integrated Association and GAIL (India) Limited for the benefit of the patients. Director of Medical Education , Dr K Ramesh Reddy, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar, RMOs, Head of different department, nursing, paramedical, sanitation staff and others were present during the Minister’s visit.

