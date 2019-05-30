Stringent warns of stern action over spurious seeds: Minister

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy warned of stringent action against manufacturers and traders of spurious seeds. Besides imposing fines and cancellation of licenses, the State government will initiate criminal cases including cases under Preventive Detention Act against those who are manufacturing and selling spurious seeds to cheat farmers.

In a statement, the Agriculture Minister said in addition to vigilance task force teams, four types of special squads have been formed to curb manufacturing, hoarding and selling of spurious seeds. It was observed that large number of spurious seeds of cotton were being sold to farmers and hence, the viigilance authorities have been directed to focus on cotton processing units, godowns and illegal places hoarding the spurious seeds.

“Seed inspectors must conduct regular checking of records pertaining to seed manufacturers and traders besides inspecting the seed quality,” Niranjan Reddy said. In case the laboratory reports test positive for spurious seeds, the State government will initiate criminal cases against those responsible. He stated that there was no permission or approval to sale and use of Ht Cotton (Herbicide tolerant cotton) which will be considered as a crime. The officials filed cases against nine persons including four criminal cases and arrested 17 persons besides cancellation of their licenses.