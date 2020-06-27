Strive for the best, Kohli’s advice to Hardik Pandya

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:10 pm 2:24 pm

Hyderabad: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that Virat Kohli has advised him to strive for the best. The all-rounder, speaking during a chat show, adde that he had spoken to the Indian captain recently. “Just two days ago, I was speaking to Virat. I asked him ‘what is the reason for your success? He replied back ‘your attitude is fine, everything is fine, just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that level of consistency.

You should have great hunger to be the No. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down. By your own hard work and on your own merit, to become the no. 1 should be your goal’,” Pandya said.

Pandya also lauded Virat’s work ethics. “Now I know why Virat is so consistent. Players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni – they don’t like being at No. 2. At the same time, if these players come 2nd, they don’t mind that either. They want to be No. 1, but their greatness is such that if they come at 2nd place, they have no problems. They will re-start the process of hard work to be the No.1,” the all-rounder said.