Strokes of henna

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 12:11 am 8:19 pm

Wedding is a celebration of life, which carries lots of memories for people. Mehendi plays an important part of dousing the celebrations in all its hennaed glory. While mehendi artists are by the dozen in the city, among the go-to persons for celebs is Mehendi artist, Jigna. The Gujarati lady was born and brought up in Mumbai, before settling down in Hyderabad. She first started experimenting with Mehendi at the age of 14.

“I experimented with different ways of applying it and improved my skills. And I learnt the types which are there like bridal, portrait, Indo-Arabic, glitter, designer. When I work on clients, I ask them about their life, their journey and experiences and then create the design. Many people like the portrait mehendi as that way they can add their loved one’s pictures on their hands. Movie buffs want pictures of celebrities also,” says Jigna. Over the years, her skill with henna attracted celebrities and well-heeled clientele. Her clients include Ramoji Rao’s granddaughter Keerthi Sohana, actors Regina, Sanjana, etc. She now provides employment to other women who are as adept at applying mehendi as her.

“Close to 40 members work under me. I train people and encourage them to start their own business. I also conduct classes on request,” adds Jigna who was given the Best Mehendi designer award in Telangana. Jigna also does her bit towards social service by applying free mehendi Her family supported her a lot when she chose this as a career, even though her work which ran late into the night had her come home late. However, her hard work and perseverane have shown through and she now enjoys a good following on social media platforms. “I already have bookings for the next year.” Her basic mehendi starts from Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 for bridal.

