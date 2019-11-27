Strong action for negligence in implementing welfare schemes: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Satyvathi Rathod on Tuesday warned the officials against negligence towards implementing the welfare schemes and wanted them to ensure that beneficiaries are satisfied with the services provided by the State government.

She asserted that all the welfare schemes must be implemented in a transparent manner with accountability towards beneficiaries. During a review meeting on improving the implementation of the ongoing welfare schemes on Tuesday, Minister Satyavathi Rathod stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiatives for women were attracting nation-wide attention. She wanted the officials to implement the schemes effectively and ensure that the benefits reach deserving persons.

“The Chief Minister introduced Arogya Laxmi scheme to reduce malnutrition and anaemia among women, completing five years successfully. Several other States governments got inspired by the scheme and seeking our support in implementing it in their respective States,” the Minister said. She also discussed various issues including shortage of staff, permanent buildings for Anganwadi centres, and others with the officials during the meeting.

Principal Secretary for Women Development and Child Welfare Jagadishwar, director Viziendira Boyi and other officials, also participated in the meeting.

