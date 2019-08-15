Strong foundation laid for achieving Bangaru Telangana: KCR

By | Published: 11:35 pm 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government pursued development and reconstruction of the State “with utmost devotion, like performing a yagna,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday.

After realising Statehood, the result of a great movement, the government implemented a slew of administrative reforms, development and welfare schemes to address the basic needs of people. “We built roads, and set up drinking water facilities, power and other basic infrastructure. Today, Telangana stands before the country with pride and as a model State. A strong foundation was laid for achieving Bangaru Telangana,” the Chief Minister said in his Independence Day address.

“Our dream will be realised very soon through moral and committed governance. The government is doing away with old and obsolete Acts, and bringing in new Acts in tune with contemporary social reality. We took steps to remove hardships people used to face in government offices,” he said. “Let us march forward with the slogan of good governance. Everyone should become part of this gigantic progressive march. People should become partners and get ready for a beautiful future,” the Chief Minister said.

Chandrashekhar Rao spoke about the steps taken to breathe new life into hereditary professions through various schemes, and celebrating festivals of all religions and communities with equal fervour. “We are a role model in the country, running 906 residential schools for Dalits, tribals, backward classes and the minorities. We are implementing welfare programmes for advocates and journalists, which no other State does,” the Chief Minister said.

He also referred to how the government’s health policy was helping to protect the health of the poor. KCR Kits programme along with cash incentives yielded outstanding results with a significant drop in infant and maternity mortality rate. Kanti Velugu initiative helped people get their vision defects corrected, he said.

While special attention is being paid to the development of Hyderabad, Telangana is also witnessing rapid industrial growth. Exports in the IT sector increased from Rs 52,000 crore to Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the past five years. All development activities are supported by maintenance of law and order. “On this occasion, let me congratulate the police force for effectively controlling the crime rate. In this context, I also appeal to the people to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony in the State,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .