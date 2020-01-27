Structural steel meet at IIT Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am 5:35 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad will be hosting a three-day ‘Indian Structural Steel Conference (ISSC)’ 2020 from March 25 to 27.

The ISSC 2020 is a unique international conference covering various fields of steel structures, PEB Buildings, sustainable materials, high strength steel, cold-formed steel structures, natural composites, renewable materials, structural assessment, Composite construction and rehabilitation of structures. This conference will be the interest to structural steel designers and manufacturers, trade associations, design engineers, steel fabricators, architects, owners or developers of steel and aluminum structures, researchers, academics and post-graduate students. Interested participants can register for this conference at www.issc2020.com. The last date for the registration is March 7.

