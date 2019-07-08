Structure of higher education must change: NITI Aayog member

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Hardly 25 per cent of colleges across the country have accreditation from education bodies and the structure of higher education has to be changed and the curriculum updated to ensure improvement, said NITI Aayog member, VK Saraswat.

At a two-day national workshop on ‘Accreditation, quality improvement and ranking in higher education – Road map ahead’, was inaugurated by Education Minister, G Jagadish Reddy here on Monday.

Dr Saraswat said, “We cannot attract foreign students unless our ranking improves. This is not just due to inadequate infrastructure, but also due to lack of education standards and faculty shortage. There is a need for improvement in higher education.”

Jagadish Reddy urged parents to encourage their children on research and science right from early education and added, “Most of the parents prefer either engineering or medicine as career option for their children and this mind set has to be changed.”

B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Department of Education; Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate and Technical Education; T Papi Reddy, Chairman; and R Limbadri, Vice Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE); and other officials were present in the workshop jointly organised by TSCHE, Collegiate and Technical Education and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.