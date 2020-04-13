Struggle of farmers won’t go waste: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Even as the battle against Covid-19 rages on, Telangana has recorded a bumper harvest of about 1.03 crore tonnes of paddy this yasangi. The State government is putting in all efforts to procure the entire produce through about 7,000 procurement centres and ensure that the struggle of farmers does not go waste.

With harvesting of paddy already on across the State, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy shared the efforts of the State government in meeting the challenges in an interview with PS Dileep. Here are the excerpts.

There seems to be a shortage of harvesters and hamalis. What do you intend to do?

We don’t foresee any difficulty as we have an adequate number of harvesters which are catering to more than 90 per cent of the requirement. Only less than 10 per cent of harvesting is done manually. With the paddy transplantation taken up in a phased manner over a stretch of five weeks, we have five weeks for completing the harvesting as well.

Loading and unloading of the produce will also not be an issue as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with his counterparts in other States and arrange for travel of hamalis to Telangana in this regard. We will be able to resolve the problem in a couple of days.

How are you dealing with shortage of gunny bags?

We need about 21 crore gunny bags for the procurement of about 1.03 crore tonnes of paddy, 15 lakh tonnes of corn and also other crops such as bengal gram etc. However, we have about 9 crore gunny bags which are sufficient to handle 40 per cent of the total requirement. We have already called for tenders for procuring additional bags and are pursuing the matter with the Centre. We have also requested the Centre to allow the operations of the jute industry, including Jute Corporation of India, which was stalled due to the lockdown. We are also procuring old gunny bags as well.

However, the Centre gave us a temporary relief to use HDPE plastic bags for paddy procurement with the condition that they will be replaced with gunny bags within 30-40 days failing which paddy may get damaged. The Chief Minister directed the Civil Supplies Corporation to handle the issue.

Godown space appears to be another challenge due to the huge yield. How do you plan to deal with it?

Due to the foresightedness of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, we could increase our godown storage capacity to 21 lakh MT within the last six years. We are coming out with fresh proposals to increase the godown space in view of increasing paddy cultivation in the State.

For the time being, the Chief Minister directed us to use government schools and colleges, which are now closed due to the lockdown, for storing paddy and other crops. We are evolving a strategy to specifically cater to different issues and also exploring the option of clearing ration rice from godowns. The Chief Minister asked the Centre to permit the State to distribute three months of ration rice in advance and create godown space for about two crore gunny bags.

Farmers are facing trouble due to unavailability of farm labourers. What is the status of the proposal to link agriculture with MGNREGS?

It is a serious challenge that the State is facing. It can be eased out only by linking MGNREGS with agriculture, failing which the farm sector will face a serious crisis. Farmers in Telangana are able to survive as the State government is providing a lot of farm incentives. The Centre must consider the plight of farmers in the rest of the country.

Farm labourers are crucial for multifarious activities such as transplantation, weeding, and other such works. Despite complete mechanisation, we need them. It is a serious challenge, particularly for horticultural crops.

Recent unseasonal rains have damaged crops. What measures are being taken to support farmers?

The Chief Minister, being the Chairman of the Disaster Management Committee, will give instructions to the officials concerned for the estimation of crop damage. So far, the officials reported crop damage in about 25,000 acres across the State due to unseasonal rains.

Why can’t farmers transport perishable through railway parcel services?

Farmers cannot book railway parcel services considering their limited production. It is traders who procure vegetables, fruits and other perishable goods from farmers and transport them to other States by booking railway parcel services.

We have already made arrangements for farmers to sell their produce to regular traders from New Delhi and other locations in fruit markets established in Victoria Grounds in Hyderabad for sweet lime and oranges as well as in Koheda for mangoes temporarily.

As yasangi operations are coming to a close, what are the arrangements made for kharif?

In view of the current situation, we have already devised a plan for kharif and started positioning of seeds and fertilizers. Telangana requires more than 30 lakh quintals of seeds for all types of crops per annum (kharif and yasangi). We also have to cater to the needs of other States as well and the work on facilitating necessary seeds has commenced.

Accordingly, the State government exempted the seed processing industry from the lockdown and companies have already started processing, packaging, transportation and positioning. Similarly, the State requires about 10 lakh MT of urea and 12 lakh MT of complex fertilizers for kharif itself. We already have a buffer stock of 2 lakh MT of urea and are procuring the rest of urea as well as fertilizers in coordination with companies and railways. It is in progress.

