Strut it, the right way

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Focused around teaching the contenders ramp walk techniques, a group of girls was groomed for the first round of the competition ‘Mr and Miss Glamazon Mega Model Hunt’.

The first event of Mr and Miss Glamazon kicked off on June 15 with grooming sessions held for women who are contesting. Under the tutelage of local grooming expert, Joseph Sunder, the contestants were provided guidelines on how to pose, how to answer a given question in the contest, among other tips and tricks.

With engrossing sessions on finding the right combination of confidence and belief, the contestants were given a series of questions along with guidance on how to give appropriate responses for questions situated in various categories.

The competition in the world of fashion is all about balancing beauty with brains and the mentor, Sunder, showed the ladies exactly how to do that. The training sessions were followed by male contenders which took place on June 16.

With the finale close by (June 21), it leaves us anticipated to observe the final result put together by the organisation. Telangana Today is the media partner for the event.