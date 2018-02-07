STs need not produce local area status: Hyderabad HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachander Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad on Wednesday declared that there was no law that required scheduled tribe candidates to produce ‘local area’ status certificates to enable them to be employed.

The judge allowed two writ petitions — one filed by Lakavath Sanklal and another challenging orders of the ITDA rejecting their selection to the posts of Secondary Grade Teachers. It stated that the Adivasi Hakkula Poratha Samithi had filed false complaints on the petitioners that they did not belong to the local area, and despite the District Level Scrutiny Committee certifying it, they were terminated. The judge directed the authorities to pay salaries to the petitioner within four weeks from the date they were terminated.

Land acquisition: Notification set aside

Justice A Raja Sekhar Reddy of the Hyderabad High Court partly allowed a batch of writ pleas filed by 30 farmers and set aside the final declaration made for acquiring lands in Mamidyal, Sidipet district, for Kondapochamma sagar.

The petitioners successfully pointed out that without the executive sanction, preliminary notification was given and consequently the initiation of the proceedings was contrary to the mandatory provisions of law. No gram sabha under section 11(2) of the new land acquisition Act was held. The objections filed were not considered and final declaration under section 19 was given.

The judge did not agree with the contention that the preliminary notifications had to be set aside. He directed the officers to conduct gram sabha as per section 11(2) of the Act and then hear the objections as per section 15(2). Further steps such as passing award, payments and taking possession would be done only after that.

Plea against US firm

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao on Wednesday admitted a writ petition against US-based Verizon Data Services. The writ was filed by N Bala Sreedhar and 51 other employees, seeking a direction to the Labour Department to ensure their reinstatement into the company from which they were illegally terminated. The court posted the case after two weeks.

A Satyaprasad, Senior Counsel for the petitioner, said the company forcibly obtained resignations from over 200 employees of Verizon on Dec 12 and 13. In fact, bouncers were deployed to force the employees to sign the resignation papers. He contended that when the petitioners approached the Joint Commissioner of Labour with complaints against the company, the statutory officer failed to discharge his duties of investigating and conducting conciliation as mandated under the Industrial Disputes Act.

The counsel also sought a direction to the government to withdraw all benefits extended to the company as per the IT policy since the company was illegally retrenching employees on a mass scale.