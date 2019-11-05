Student comes under wheels of school bus, crushed to death in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Nalgonda: A UKG student died on the spot when he came under the rear wheels of his school bus at Devaroni thanda of Kondamallepally mandal in the district on Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as Islavath Akhil (7), a student of Krishnaveni School in Kondamallepally. Akhil was the son of Islavath Kumar and Shanthi, natives of Devaroni thanda.

According to Sub-Inspector of Kondamallepally Sardhar, the school bus, as usual came to Devaroni thanda to pick up students. Akhil was at the end of the queue of children boarding the bus. The boy, while boarding the bus, fell down and came under the wheels, which was not noticed by both the driver and the attender. He was crushed to death on the spot when the bus started moving. The driver fled from the spot after the incident.

Police said it was the negligence of the driver that led to the boy’s death. A case was filed and investigations taken up, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .