Student dies after falling into open well in Suryapet

By | Published: 1:51 pm

Suryapet: A 10th class student Veeraboina Sandeep (14) died after falling into an agricultural open well at Ganugubandla village of Thungathurthy mandal in Suryapet district.

Sandeep, the son of Lingaiah and Mallamma, residents of Ganugubandla, was a Class 10 student of the Zilla Parishad High School at Thungathurthy. He went to the agricultural open well, which was owned by his family, to switch off the motor pump late on Friday evening.

It is suspected that Sandeep slipped into the open well, when he tried to see the water level in it. As there was less water and rocks in the bottom of the well, he received injuries in his head after falling on a rock.

With Sandeep did not return to the house even after late night, his parents with the help of locals searched for him and found the body in the open well in the wee hours of Saturday.

Thungathurthy police rushed to the sport and shifted the body to the government hospital at Thungathurthy for postmortem.