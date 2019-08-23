Student dies of fever, unions stage dharna in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Mancherial: Another student of a Tribal Welfare Residential School died of acute fever at his residence at Karshalaghattam village in Thandur mandal on Thursday. Holding the warden of the hostel responsible for his death, students unions staged a dharna demanding justice for the parents of the student. The deceased was Pendrem Shivashankar (14), a Class IX student at Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential School for boys, Luxettipet.

Shivashankar was down with fever three days back following which the parents took him home for treatment on Wednesday night. He died before being able to shift to another hospital, sources said.

Some students unions also staged sit-in at the residence of the student. They criticised the management for neglecting the student and alleged that the negligence of the hostel warden led to the death of the student. The parents also alleged that their son died due to lack of concern by the warden.

Earlier, Jadi Dheeraj(17), an intermediate II year student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Cenre of Excellence, Bellampalli died after experiencing bouts of epilepsy in Mancherial on August 13.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter