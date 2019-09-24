Student ends life in Hyderabad, case registered

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Mystery shrouds the death of a 20-year-old girl who was found hanging in her home in Golconda on Sunday night. T Aarathi, a resident of Ibrahimbagh Weaker Section Colony in Golconda, lived with her parents and was pursuing her graduation course. On Sunday around 10.30 pm, her mother K Karuna, who had gone out, called her over phone and when Aarathi did not respond, she got anxious and rushed to the house. She reached there around 11 pm, and found that the door was locked from inside. As she was trying to get into the room through a door in the backyard, she found another youngster also trying to enter the room.

The youngster, Bharath, informed her that she is Aarathi’s friend and said she had sent him a WhatsApp video saying she was going to end her life, following which he rushed to the house, said K Chandrasekhar, SHO, Golconda.

Both Karuna and Bharat managed to open the door and found Aarathi hanging on the ceiling fan. She was shifted to a private hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

The Golconda police, who have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC, handed over the body to the family after an autopsy at Osmania General Hospital. Investigation is on to find out what exactly happened.

