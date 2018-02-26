Student falls to death from building in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old B.Tech student died after she accidentally fell from the fourth floor of her hostel building in Banjara Hills late on Saturday night.

According to the police, the student, Shama Deen, a native of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar, came to the city nearly four days ago and was studying B.Tech fourth year at a private college, here.

On Saturday, around 10 pm, Shama was walking alone in the balcony on the fourth floor when she slipped and fell on the ground floor.

Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector G Bharat Bhusan Chary said the woman suffered critical head injuries and died on the spot.

Police, who were informed by the hostel authorities, reached the spot and recovered the body which was later handed over to the relatives after autopsy at Osmania General Hospital morgue. A case has been booked and further investigation is on.