Student held in Hyderabad in theft case

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police arrested a student who was involved in a theft case in a house earlier this month. The police recovered gold ornaments, a diamond ring and Rs 1.95 lakh from him.

According to the police, Nethi Rohith Kumar (21), a degree student from Parsigutta had broken into the house of one G Pavan Kumar Goud in Parsigutta in Secunderabad on September 1 and made away with valuables including Rs 2 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 20 tolas and a diamond ring worth Rs 1.65 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and on Saturday arrested Rohith Kumar. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter