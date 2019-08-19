Student injured as roof caves in at ZPHS Narayankhed

By | Published: 12:27 am

Sangareddy: A Class VI student suffered head injuries when a part of a roof caved in on her at Zilla Parishad High School, Narayankhed, Sangareddy, on Monday.

Shockingly, the building was constructed just three years ago. According to the staff of the school, a teacher was taking Urdu class for Class VI students. When the teacher heard some rumbling sound in the roof, she asked the students to leave the classroom immediately. While they were walking out, a part of the roof caved on them. One of them, Md Arshiya (12) suffered head injuries. Arshiya was rushed to Narayankhed Area Hospital. The condition of the girl is stable.

Following a complaint from the teachers, MEO, Viswanadham inspected the school immediately. After coming to know that the building was constructed just three years ago, the MEO complained to the DEO and District Collector seeking action against the contractor. There were 30 students in the classroom when the incident occurred.

