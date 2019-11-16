Student jumps to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a hostel building at Raidurgam, the police said.

T Charan Teja (20), a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, was staying at Raidurgam and attending a CAT coaching course in a private institute at Madhapur.

According to the police, Charan Teja did not perform well during the internal exams at the institute following which his parents reprimanded him.

On Friday night, Charan Teja went to the terrace of the building where he was staying and jumped from there. “He was shifted to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” the police said.

A case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

