Student loses leg in bike crash in Hyderabad

By | City Bureau | Published: 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: A degree student sustained grievous injuries, with his right leg being severed from the body in a road accident at Kachiguda late on Monday night.

The injured youngster, Rajath, (19) of Amberpet along with his friend was returning after visiting Tank Bund on his bike on Monday night.

“On reaching Golnaka, Rajath lost control over his motorcycle and rammed a roadside pole. A part of his right leg was severed from the body,” said Habeebuddin Khan, SHO, Kachiguda.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the youngster to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His friend escaped with minor injuries.

A case was registered by the police and investigation is on.

