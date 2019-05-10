Student of the Year 2: The sequel is nothing close to reality ! ..

By | Published: 7:46 pm

At half time of a jazzy show of attitude, ‘contemporary dance and kabadi’, loud music and grotesque attitude, I decided that if in the real world a college of this kind exists, the concerned authorities must shut it asap. Obviously packaged to be an eye happy tale of gals and guys with extra dose of adrenaline and green black dollars, it ends up being a nauseating how of how low we can get and how we celebrate the rich poor divide. If art is a reflection of contemporary social norms and not necessarily its approval, even then its time to press the panic button.

In case you were one who believed that the earlier batch had gloss, watch this strut and tell candy gloss wholly bereft of any semblance of college life and you would well curl in embarrassment run for cover and be grateful that you are no part of such an Academia.

Rohan (Tiger) enters a fashionable college where the rich and the spoilt have sought asylum. He is in search of his girl friend Mridula (Tara) but runs into the haughty Shreya (Ananya). Shreya and her brother Manav (Aditya) run the college as if it were their fiefdom. Aditya cannot take competition and our new entrant Rohan is just what the doctor asked him to keep away from.

The entire script is now fashioned to swing between dance and kabaddi. A few punctuations of other field events and dialogues interrupt the scheme. Richie Rich Manav and Poor Genius Rohan soon are at logger heads. Shreya Barbie and Mridula Cinderella are vying for Rohan’s attention. When he is not with this good for nothing gang or dancing and running, Rohan is starring and looking lost leading to one of the characters giving him the nickname Duffer. For the rest of the film Rohan does everything to live up to this name.

The audience are waiting for the finale which is about how the Titans clash and who would win the coveted award that surely has poor guidelines of selection. Unlike the prologue where the fight was between two guys of who it is difficult to choose from, this time its black and white and clearly divided leaving it to the audience to wait and not guess the eminent finale.

Truly the film is an insult to the self respecting student community. They are positioned as brainless morons who enjoy spending a life time being hangers on. The principle characters are as real as carboard cut outs and glittery like festive lights. While well cinematographed choreography and constant stunts occupy most part of the two hours and more characters walk in and out of the script without any credibility. Ananya Pandey has the advantage of comparison when compared with Tara Sutaria who not only is styled to lose the guy but is so plain Jane in a world of seeming glamour that she looks lost wondering what she is doing in the film- a feeling she could well be sharing with the viewer.

Indian education may be at its nadir but arguably better than how this film projects it.

