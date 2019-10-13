‘Student Of The Year will attract Telugu audience’

By | Published: 7:46 pm 7:47 pm

The first look of Telugu movie Student Of The Year has been unveiled by director Sukumar in the city. Speaking during the launch, Sukumar said that the trailer and first look of the movie will attract Telugu audience and distributors alike.

“Hari Prasad who has written the movie gave me the story for 1 Nenokkadine and 100% Love movies. So I am confident that he will surely gave his best for Student Of The Year,” he added.

Speaking during the launch, producer B Obul Reddy said the story in the movie has a good social message. “This is my third Telugu movie. Director Karuna Kumar handled the movie nicely and I am confident that the output has come out really well. Srinath Maganti who plays the protagonist in the movie has given his best to the project. Even the effort of female leads Ahalya Suresh and Priya is commendable. Whether or not, the movie brings good money to me, I’m happy that I was able to bring a good movie before the Telugu audience,” he said.

Director Karuna Kumar said, “The movie was produced without compromising on the standards and production values. I thank all the technicians and the writer who gave good story.”