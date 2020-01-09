Student police cadets bring remarkable changes in society: Adilabad SP

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that student police cadets were bringing about remarkable changes in society. He presented certificates to 173 cadets who successfully completed training at a programme held here on Thursday.

Addressing the cadets, Warrier noted that 948 students belonging to 16 government schools were undergoing training on the lines of national cadet corps. He stated that cadets would help cops in eradicating superficial beliefs and other menaces from the society. He hoped that Adilabad district would set an example to others in utilising the pupils.

The IPS officer further said that Adilabad district would soon find new public servants in the form of the cadets. The student police cadet wing was created for strengthening police system. The cadets would alter perspective of the people on police department and provide a wide range of services and make police approachable and dependable entity.

Trainee IPS officer Harsha Vardhan, Armed Reserve DSP Syed Sujauddin, Reserve Inspector Sudhakar Rao and many other police officials were present.

