Student rally against plastic use get good response in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Kothakota came to a stand-still on Wednesday, as thousands of students, mostly girls, took out a rally led by District Collector Sweta Mohanty against single-use plastic in mandal headquarters.

“Don’t use plastic, save our lives,” was one of the many slogans raised by the girl students who enthusiastically participated in the rally against the use of plastic in Kothakota.

The District Collector, along with district officials and people’s representatives, visited several shops and ordered them to shun use of plastic covers. These shops included general stores and liquor shops.

For the past few months, even before the campaign for a plastic-free India had been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sweta Mohanty had chalked-out a plan to rid Wanaparthy district of plastic.

The result could be seen and perceived in Kothakota, as many shops had taken to packing products in newspapers. The owner of Ruchi mess in Kothakota had already started making paper bags to pack curries packed in plastic covers to customers. When a customer asked him to give a cover to parcel his meals, he told him that the District Collector had come and had banned all plastic covers. The customer had no option but to carry the meals in his hand.

Similar experiences could be seen in dairy stores, vegetable carts and other places in Kothakota, where people have become aware of the long-term hazards posed by single-use plastic materials.

What was spectacular about the event was the mobilization of students who kept raising slogans while holding the rally across the main roads of Kothakota. Neither the slogans subsided, nor the excitement in the hearts of a generation which has understood the negative impact of usage of plastic.

Similar rallies were held in all municipalities across the district, which received good response from students and the general public. Students took pledge along with people’s representatives and officials to shun usage of plastic during these events.

