Student slips off hostel building in Sangareddy, dies

Sangareddy: An eighteen-year-old B.Tech student died as he slipped off his hostel building at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Sultanpur in Sangareddy district. Akhil, a first year Civil Engineering student, was brushing his teeth on Tuesday morning when he leaned to the terrace wall and accidentally fell from the third floor of the hostel building. Akhil, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to MNR Hospital from where he was shift to Hyderabad after providing first aid. Akhil died while undergoing treatment at KIMS-Hyderabad. A case was registered by Pulkal Police.

