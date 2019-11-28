Student visa fraud: US to deport Telugus

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The eight Telugus who were arrested along with about 250 students since January for immigration violations by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of a sting operation by federal agents will be deported to India once their jail terms are over.

This was announced by an attorney appearing for one of the eight persons who were sentenced to varying periods of imprisonment over this month. While six of them were sentenced in the second week of November, Prem Rampeesa (27) was sentenced on November 19 to one year in prison by Judge Gershwin Drain of the US District Court in Detroit.

With 295 days already served in jail, Rampeesa should be out in about two to three months, and will then be deported to India, his attorney Wanda Cal was quoted saying by the Detroit Free Press.

Last week, ICE spokesperson Khaalid Walls told Telangana Today in a mail that the others sentenced so far were Bharath Kakireddy and Suresh Kandala, 18 months; Santosh Sama, 24 months; Avinash Thakkallapally, 15 months; Aswanth Nune, 12 months; and Naveen Prathipati, 12 months. Phanideep Karnati will be sentenced in January.

According to the Free Detroit Press report, Rampeesa arrived in the US legally a few years ago on a student visa and earned in 2016 a master’s degree in computer science from the Northwestern Polytechnic University. But, the university later lost its accreditation, which put his immigration status in jeopardy. He spent $40,000 on tuition fees and other charges at the university.

Wanting to get a Ph.D in computer science, Rampeesa was desperate to find a way to stay in the US, his attorney wrote in his sentencing memo. He then met Sama, who recruited him to attend the University of Farmington and told him he could get tuition credits if he recruited other students. Sama and Rampeesa were working with people they thought were university officials, but were actually undercover agents for the Department of Homeland Security.

Rampeesa, the newspaper reported, wrote to the court pleading leniency. A Telugu-speaking translator was at his side in court, translating the proceedings. Most of the students were Telugu speaking, it added. The students arrived legally in the US on student visas, but since the University of Farmington was later revealed to be a creation of federal agents, they lost their immigration status after it was shut down in January.

Out of the approximately 250 students arrested on administrative charges, nearly 80 per cent were granted voluntary departure and departed the US, while the others were in various stages of being ‘removed’ from the country.

