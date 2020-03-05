Students can wear masks during exams: Board of Intermediate

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has instructed all the chief superintendents to permit students to write exams with face mask, if students want to wear one during exams.

In a press release on Wednesday, the BIE said if any student is appearing for the exam with cough, cold or fever, he/she will be placed in a different room for writing the exam. Similarly, if any invigilator has cough or cold or fever, he/she will be replaced by another person from the reserve available for every district.

Students will be allowed to sit in his/her designated place without allowing big groups to congregate and wait for the gates to open, it said, adding that necessary instructions have been issued to centres for cleaning all tables, chairs, door handles and electrical switchboards etc with a disinfectant before the start of the exam every day. Students will be permitted to carry a water bottle of their own to the exam hall, the BIE said.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education said that students can carry a face mask and sanitizers to the examination centres.

