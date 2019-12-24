Students celebrate Christmas in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Mancherial: Several private schools celebrated Christmas by organising a slew of programs across the district on Tuesday.

In Mancherial, students of Akshara Primary School, sporting Santa Claus attire, celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ by cutting cake and playing skits depicting important stages of life of the Lord. They danced to folk songs as part of the celebrations. Correspondent of the institution S Srinivas Rao, teachers Teresa, Pranitha, Lavanya, Maneesha and non-teaching staffers were present.

Similar celebrations were witnessed in Padmacharan’s Krishnaveni Talent High School, Trinity High School, Sevenhills High School, and Ushodaya High School to mark the occasion.

