Two students held for damaging RTC bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police on Wednesday arrested two students on charges of setting ablaze a TSRTC bus in December, during a protest against the arrest of Manda Krishna Madiga.

The arrested persons were identified as Govinda Naresh, 29, a PhD student of Osmania University and a native of Hanamkonda in Warangal; and B Anil, 29, an LLB final year student from Kachiguda.

Naresh is the State president of the Madiga Students Federation while Anil is a State committee member of the federation.

According to the police, on December 21, A Krishna, driver of the TSRTC bus of Musheerabad depot had parked the vehicle near the Jamia Osmania railway station and went for a cup of tea.

The duo then doused the seats of the bus with kerosene and set it ablaze.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked and during investigation, surveillance camera footage from various spots were collected, six suspects were questioned and the duo was nabbed from near Seethaphalmandi cross roads.