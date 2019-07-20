Students demand actor Nagarjuna to quit Bigg Boss 3

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University staged a protest in front of the house of Tollywood actor Nagarjuna on Saturday demanding that he opt out of playing host for the reality show Bigg Boss 3. The students said they did not want ‘such immoral shows’ in Telangana.

“We did not protest when Nagarjuna hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But two women have come and lodged complaints of sexual harassment against the management of Bigg Boss 3. The actor has not come clear on the issue and we suspect that there is something really wrong with the show,” they told the media.

Police shifted the protestors from the place soon after. Two women had lodged complaints at the Banjara Hills and Raidurgam police stations against the management of the reality show, alleging that the organizers were exploiting women.

Another public interest litigation too was recently filed against the show by filmmaker Ketireddy Jagadeswar Reddy, terming it ‘obscene’ and ‘having a deleterious effect on society’.

