‘Students, don’t get misguided on CAA, NRC’

By | Published: 9:18 pm 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Prof G Gopal Reddy, member of University Grants Commission (UGC) and professor of political sciences at Osmania University called upon the students of various universities in the country not to get carried away as both the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not targeted against a particular religion.

Speaking to Telangana Today here on Saturday Prof Reddy urged the students to show restraint for the benefit of the nation. “The students are misguided at this moment and I want them to understand what exactly the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC is all about,” he said. He pointed out that the CAA will not result in the ouster of illegal immigrants into the country who were already present in the country by 2014.

He argued that the country which has several issues of its own to solve cannot take the burden of those who have entered into the country through the porous border. “We cannot provide all civic and social amenities for those illegal immigrants,” he said. On the other hand, for minorities in bordering countries who have been facing persecution, India is the only homeland that they can turn into, in times of severe oppression, Prof Reddy said.

Mentioning the illegal migration of Rohingyas from Myanmar into India, he wanted the Indian youth to understand that India as a developing nation that must have the right to take appropriate decision upon their inclusion or exclusion. “They already have all vital social documents issued in their name through illegal means,” he observed.

