Students excel with creative projects

Published: 7:27 pm

Nrupatunga High School, Nrupatunga Pre-primary School and Sharada Karnataka Kanya Shala marked their annual day celebrations with educational exhibits. Actor KV Pradeep visited the educational exhibition and appreciated the hard work put in by the students in creating projects, some of which were quite elaborate.

The exhibition witnessed seven projects by 98 students from Nrupatunga High school, 56 projects by 58 children from Nrupatunga pre and primary school and 46 projects by 52 children from Sharada Karnataka Kanya Shala. The schools fall under the aegis of Karnataka Sikshana Samithi.

All students, teachers and organisers actively participated in the annual day exhibition and displayed their works under categories such as Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, Physical and Biological Sciences, Social Studies, Maths & EVS.

