Students from US visit Telangana agricultural university

A team of students and faculty of the Textile Department from Cornell University in the United States visited the Community Science department of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in Hyderabad.

Ratna Kumari, Dean of Community Science, Vijaya Lakshmi, Head of the Department, Apparels and Textiles welcomed the students and faculty members and explained about the courses and various initiatives being offered in the university. They told the students and faculty about the programmes taken up on modern research.

The delegation appreciated the products being made with natural colours and dyes.

