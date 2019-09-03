Students graduate with flying colours

By | Published: 7:50 pm

More than 800 graduates accompanied by parents attended the 16th Graduation Day of the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering College in Dundigal. The graduating students were awarded degree certificates at the convocation.Seven students from different departments received gold medals.The graduates led by Ch.Sathi Reddy took an oath to use their degrees and knowledge for the betterment of society.

Nirankar Saxena, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI, New Delhi, was the chief guest for the convocation. Chairman Rajasekhar Reddy, secretary and correspondent, Ch. Sathi Reddy, executive director and treasurer, B Rajeshwar Rao and principal, Dr LV Narasimha Prasad and others participated in the event. According to the college, 600 students got placed in various multinational companies.

