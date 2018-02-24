9.64 lakh students to appear for Intermediate exams in Telangana

By | Published: 1:06 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 9,63,546 students, including 4,55,635 first year and 5,07,911 second year students, will be appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) starting here from February 28.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has constituted 1,294 test centres for smooth conduct of the test across the State.

Speaking to press persons at the BIE here on Saturday, BIE Secretary A Ashok said 25,395 invigilators will be deputed for invigilation in the test centres.

He said 1,294 chief superintendents and 1,294 departmental officers have been appointed besides 50 flying squads and 200 sitting squads to oversee the conduct of the examinations.

The BIE Secretary said that CCTV cameras were installed in the examination centres and GPRS system was being implemented to prevent leakage of question papers from centres by blocking outgoing/ incoming calls & MMS/SMS.

He said nobody would be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic gadget into the examination hall including the chief superintendent.

Like last year, he said the exam centre locator app would be available and students could use the same for locating their centre through their mobile phones.

Ashok said hall tickets were placed on the websites bietelangana.cgg.gov.in and www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in and students can download the same from February 26.