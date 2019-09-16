Students learn employbility skills

By | Prof KP Singh | Published: 12:42 am 5:33 pm

A mere two-minute walk from St. Stephens Green, the Luas and all main bus routes, Dublin Business School (DBS) is truly in the heart of Dublin city. Its educational sites in the prime city center locations of Aungier Street, Balfe Street, Dame Street, South William Street and South Richmond Street (Portobello College) are all within a few minutes walking distance of each other and provide students with access to all of the infrastructure capabilities of a vibrant modern capital city.

When Dublin Business School was first established in 1975 it was known as Accountancy and Business College and provided evening courses for students preparing for the examinations of the professional accounting bodies. Success and a growing reputation in this field led to the school expanding its operations to offer full and part-time accounting, marketing and banking courses. In 2003, Kaplan, Inc – a subdivision of Graham Holdings Company acquired Dublin Business School. July 2007 saw the college’s acquisition of Portobello College. The amalgamation of the two institutions creates Ireland’s largest independent third level institution with a student population of more than 9,000 and an ability to deliver over 100 accredited programs.

DBS has three schools: School of Arts, Professional School, and School of Business and Law. Located in the capital city, DBS makes sure that students have whatever they need on campus, from a modern learning environment to comfortable accommodations. There are state-of-the-art laboratories, modern workshops, a stocked library, network connectivity, and several clubs and societies. The campus at South Great George’s Street has a facility built in 35,000 square feet boasting of IT labs, modern classrooms, administrations, and teaching offices.

Dublin Business School offers courses in Business, Arts, IT, Law and Psychology. Courses in Psychology and Social Science, Professional Accountancy, Media and Journalism, Marketing and Event Management, Law, Information Technology, Counselling and Psychotherapy, Business and Management, Arts, Accounting and Finance. Dublin Business School (DBS) provides career-focused business and law courses as well as the delivery of contemporary course programs in the areas of arts, media, social science, humanities and psychology.

Dublin Business School is primarily focused on a student’s career. They have a plethora of different courses available in their institution and it consists of both part-time and full-time. The courses belong to undergraduate, postgraduate, evening degrees and even professional diploma.

At DBS, work-life balance is taken seriously. The school takes great care to ensure that students have a memorable yet productive study experience. The university has many sports, cultural and religious societies. Societies organise events all year round, like the famous fresher’s week or Halloween and Christmas dances. Over the last 40 years, the college has seen a consistent track of quality teaching to the students. Its main focus has always been to enhance and improve the learning experience of the students. QQI or Quality & Qualifications Ireland has given DBS many awards for their excellence, certificates, and UG and PG programs.

At DBS, the college is committed to ensure that its graduates have a wide range of knowledge and skills that make them ready for the first day of their careers. Its level 8 Business Degree programs contain an Employability Pillar of modules that complement the different courses. The Employability Pillar identifies specific skills to be cultivated in DBS students and graduates including communication skills, IT proficiency, problem solving skills, teamwork and leadership as well as innovation and enterprise for the global marketplace. These skills ensure that on graduating, a student’s degree will make a real difference to his/her career prospects.

DBS has a vast alumni community and over the years, several notable personalities have studied at or have been associated with the college. International singer/songwriter Paul Connolly is known for composing the anthem for FIFA World Cup 2010. Ray Shah rose to fame with Big Brother 4 where he was one of the contestants. After that, he entered the entertainment industry and is working as a Q102 radio presenter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .