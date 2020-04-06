Students of classes 1-8 to be promoted without exams: Haryana CM

By | Published: 11:45 am

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar On Sunday said that all school students from class 1 to 8 in the state will be promoted to the next academic session without final examination as the schools are closed due to coronavirus lockdown.

“The Chief Minister said that students of the above classes will be able to enroll in the next class as soon as the school opens,” said an official statement on Sunday.

Khattar said the examination for the science subject for class 10 has not been conducted due to the lockdown, so the government has decided that students of class 10 will be promoted to class 11 on the basis of the average marks obtained in other subjects.

Khattar further explained that the examination of the science subject will be conducted when the circumstances are normal.

Similarly, class 11 students will be promoted to the next class without appearing for the examination of the math subject, on the basis of the marks obtained in other subjects.

The examination of the math subject will be conducted after circumstances are normal, he said.