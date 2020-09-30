Students of DPS Nadergul celebrate the monsoon joy

Children said that monsoon is the beautiful season of the year and is a gift of God to mankind.

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Students of class III at DPS Nadergul celebrated Monsoon Mania at their homes. The event was organised to celebrate the joy of the rainy season.

Children participated in the activity and dressed up in winter clothes. It was an enriching and learning experience for them.

Children said that monsoon is the beautiful season of the year and is a gift of God to mankind.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .