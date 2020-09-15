Students of Gitanjali Devshala hone literary skills on Hindi Divas

Students of classes IV to VI gave an insight into Grammar, half letters and famous tongue twisters which brought smiles.

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Gitanjali Devshala celebrated Hindi Divas at a virtual session that saw the participation of students from classes I to X with enthusiasm. Students of classes I to III spoke about the beauty of the language reciting poems and why they love speaking the language.

Students of classes IV to VI gave an insight into Grammar, half letters and famous tongue twisters which brought smiles. Classes VII to IX students presented riddles, idioms, couplets, poems and proverbs while class X students gave an insight into the history of Hindi, through a special presentation Hindi – Kal , Aaj aur Kal. The Antakshari of dohas was a befitting tribute to national language.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .