Students of IIT-Hyderabad told to aim global

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Sangareddy: Amitabh Kanth, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, called upon the students, those who were passing out of IIT-Hyderabad on the eve of its 8th Convocation, to choose the world as their market at the very basic level of innovation.

Delivering keynote address of the Convocation through video conference here on Saturday, the NITI Aayog CEO said that countries like USA, Japan, Korea and China had witnessed unprecedented growth only after they had started exporting things across the globe. Since India had to make great strides in exports in the coming days to put the nation on a par with these nations, Amitabh Kanth observed that IITians had to play a key role by manufacturing the things which India did not concentrate in the past besides focusing on exporting them across the globe.

He called upon them to be socially conscious in every step since they had to play a key role in India’s growth. Asking them to concentrate on industries like electric vehicle manufacture, battery storage, solar and few other industries, in which India does not make the desired progress, he has opined that taking the India’s growth rate to 9 per cent and 10 per cent from the current 7 per cent will only possible if India makes rapid strides in exploiting the technology and global market. Since the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi wanted to make India a 5 trillion budget nation soon, Amitab Kanth has said that IITians like distinguished citizens, who had a great exposure to technology, had to contribute taking all these into notice. He has further called upon the women to join in the workforce to make the country progress. Saying that only 27 per cent of the Indian women were working against the global average of 48 per cent, the NITI Aayog CEO has observed that India will only progress if more and more women join the workforce. He has promised that the Indian government will support them by providing all kinds of facilities to encourage the women to work. The NITI Aayog CEO has also called upon the IITians to concentrate on coming up with innovative technology and machinery to reform the Indian agriculture sector. “The Indian agriculture sector needs better mangers to make it most vibrant, he opined. Saying that they have done great work to make India one of the best places on the earth to start a business, Amitab Kanth has said that India jumped 65 places in world bank list as the States competed for each other in ease of doing business. Unlike a decade ago, the NITI Aayog CEO has said many people, who left to Singapore, USA and other countries, were making a come back to India. Since they have created best infrastructure, Amitab Kanth has said as many as 1,400 companies have relocated their headquarters, R&D and manufacturing units to Hyderabad and Banglaore. He has further said that India is going to build 50 metro cities, 100 smart cities, where metro trains and other developments will come up as 700 million Indians are expected to join the global market. Saying that he was forced to stay back to attend a most important meeting in New Delhi, the NITI Aayog CEO has apologized the IIT students and faculty for not being present physically. As many as 522 students including 69 PhD scholars were awarded degrees.

