Students offer tech support to ryots

Hyderabad: To make the State government’s pathbreaking initiative of 24-hour free power supply to farmers more effective and to help farmers reduce wastage of power, two Class X students of Zilla Parishad High School-Erravalli in Siddipet district have come up with an innovative device.

The Touch Operator Starter for Electric Motor is a unique device that can start farm borewell pumps from a distance with just a single touch or through a mobile phone. The device works on the principle of electric conductivity. When a person touches a ‘touch plate’, the sensor detects signals and through a battery DC current signals are sent from the transmitter. These signals are received at the relay circuit on the borewell pump and pumping of water begins. “When the finger is placed again on the plate, it passes the signals and the pumping stops,” M Mahesh, one of the two students, said.

This device is being exhibited in the ongoing Southern Indian Science Fair 2018 at St Patrick’s High School, Secunderabad. “With slight modifications, the borewell pump can be activated and de-activated with mobile phones,” said K Rama Swamy, guide teacher, ZPHS, Erravalli.In the wake of the State government supplying 24-hour free power to farms, there were a lot of apprehensions that it would deplete groundwater levels due to automatic starters.

This device can come in handy for farmers as the borewell pumps can be switched on and off from a distance. So far, several farmers have died due to electric shocks on the field and this device addresses that problem as well. “The device has been made in a way that even if a person touches it with a wet hand, there will be no electric shock,” K Seshu, Mahesh’s partner, said.“I hail from a farming family. I have come across incidents of farmers dying due to electric shocks at borewells. So I decided to make a device which will help farmers,” Mahesh said.