Students spread awareness on water conservation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Over 1500 students from 23 schools participated in a programme titled ‘Homage to Mahatma: Our Pledge to Conserve Water’ which was held at three different locations- Anmol Function Hall, Bandlaguda, Urdu Ghar Moghalpura, and Boys Town High School, Jahanuma, Hyderabad. Organised on the occasion of Martyr’s Day by Confederation of Voluntary Associations (COVA) in association with Sarvodaya International Trust, CII, Young Indians and Indian Women Network, the school students visited a clutch of colonies to spread the importance of water conservation.

The localities covered by students include Jahanuma, Rythu Bazar, NS Kunta, Khilwath, Bibi Bazar, Sultan Shashi, Mughalpura, Shamsheer Gunj, Lal Darwaza, Shah Ali Banda, Bandlaguda, Noori Nagar, Hashamabad and Jahangirabad.

Over 100 teachers from 23 schools along with 75 volunteers of Young Indians, Badruka College, Bhavans College, Roda Mistry College, MANUU and St Anns College, Mehdipatnam coordinated the rallies and guided the students during the door-to-door campaigns.

The programme comprised meetings to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, rallies and door-to-door campaigns in all locations with the message to conserve water as our homage to Mahatma, said Dr Mazher Hussain, Executive Director, COVA. Krishna, Director, HMWSSB, Prof Tahseen Sultana of SCERT, Rakesh Surana of Young Indians, Bro Thomas of Boys Town and others were present.

