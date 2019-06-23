Students told to be disciplined in academics

By | Published: 12:34 am 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Governor, who also is the Chancellor of Osmania University (OU), ESL Narasimhan called upon students to maintain discipline in academics for a bright academic career.

Addressing the participants at the 80th convocation ceremony of OU held recently, the Governor advised students not to be swayed and get carried away by emotive issues but remain focused on academics.

During the event, close to 200 gold medals were presented to meritorious students in various programmes and over 800 candidates were awarded PhD degrees.

Stating that OU was one of the most prestigious universities in the country with a rich academic history, the Chancellor asked students to work for enhancing its reputation wherever they are placed.

Narasimhan suggested that universities should engage in corporate social responsibility activities, like in the corporate sector, during the vacations and wanted that the convocation should be fixed in the academic calendar of the varsity.

Dr S Chandrasekhar, director, CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology who delivered the convocation address asked students to become job givers rather than job seekers.

He recalled the days when “finding a decently paid job” was the main objective of education, and contrasted the emphasis today on promotion of start-ups by young graduates.

Citing the success stories of OU alumni like Shantanu Narayan, Mohammed Azharuddin, Dr C Narayan Reddy, GV Krishna Reddy, among others, he asked students to be the agents of change they want to see.

“Set a goal and work to achieve it. Do what you like the most and be what you want to be,” he said.

Presenting a report on the university’s achievements, Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Ramachandram highlighted OU’s 26th rank in the recent list put out under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the A+ grade given by the NAAC.

He outlined recent initiatives including onscreen evaluation of answer scripts, biometric attendance system, the ongoing eOffice file handling system, and the infrastructural boost under RUSA 2.0.