Students turn teachers to improve Class X pass percentage in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Mancherial: Instead of burning midnight oil at the eleventh hour, the Education department’s Mancherial unit has adopted an innovative strategy-Little Teacher- Little Leader-to achieve 100 percent pass in results of the forthcoming Class X right from the beginning of this academic year. It is taking help of Vandemataram Foundation, a voluntary organisation, to accomplish the mission.

“The little teacher-little leader concept, developed by Vandemataram Foundation, involves students donning role a teacher and thus helping him or her in raising academic performance of the students.They will back up their teacher and help monitoring if their classmates perform well in studies. Its three-phased strategy and two phases were already carried out,” S Madhu Babu, coordinator of the initiative told Telangana Today.

Under the maiden phase, 49 teachers of various schools were trained in preparing subject modules to be followed by the teachers for enhancing pass percentage of SSC from July 19 to 22. The foundation conducted an orientation programme to headmasters on July 24 as part of the second phase. Over 600 students, who are going play role of teachers, will undergo a six-day long residential training from July 30 under the final phase.

A little teacher will lead a group of 10 students in a class. He or she acts as a bridge or moderator between the students and their teacher. He will allocate favourite topics to members of the group. He will also make the students read a subject, taught by their teacher, discuss it and clarify doubts in the evening.

The tiny teachers will carry out debate over answers given by the students in daily-wise tests. They take assistance of the group in preparing question papers and elucidate answers of a test to the members. The little teachers will discuss topics, which are impossible to a group, with their teacher. In all, they extend their support to their teachers in improving academic performance of slow learners.

Collector Bharati Hollikeri roped in Vandemataram Foundation, a Nagarkurnool based non-for profit organisation, in order to raise the district’s show in the results of Class 10. She suggested authorities of Education department to ensure 100 percent of pass in Grade X in this ongoing academic year.

Accordingly, District Education Officer Panini and T Ravinder, founder of NGO, are leaving no stone unturned to reach the goal with the help of the little teachers and leaders. It maybe recalled that Mancherial district saw pass percentage by 94.14 in Class X results announced in May last as against 86 percent recorded in 18 and 83.26 percent in 2017.