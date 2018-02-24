Students unions and Engg students clash at Kakatiya University

By | Published: 1:05 am

Warangal Urban: The bandh call given by some student union leaders led to clashes at Kakatiya University campus here on Friday.

Student union leaders, mainly TRSV members and students of the engineering college clashed when the former asked the students to boycott classes.

The bandh was called by some student unions demanding cancellation of Ph D admissions. The protestors entered into a heated argument with the engineering students and this has turned into a brawl. The leaders of TRSV and others alleged that the Engineering College Principal P Malla Reddy and others instigated the students to attack the protestors.

The PDSU called for university bandh on Saturday protesting the attacks, demanding action against the Engineering College authorities.

Meanwhile, MLAs D Vinay Bhasker and A Ramesh along with the State Handicapped Development Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy, have called on the university vice-chancellor R Sayanna to take action against those responsible for the attack on the student union leaders.

TRSV leaders and MLAs reportedly told the V-C to add 25 marks to students, who participated in Statehood agitation, to secure Ph D admission. However, the university students and some faculty members expressed serious objection over political interference in academic affairs of the university.